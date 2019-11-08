|
Robert J. Smith
Sterling Heights - Robert J. Smith, age 62 of Sterling Heights, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 4, 2019. Surrounded by his loving family, Robert passed peacefully after his battle with cancer. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on November 20, 1956 to Frederick and Theresa (Schussler) Smith and was the youngest of their four children. He retired from GM after 42+ hardworking years of service.
Robert enjoyed camping, gardening, classic cars, baseball and most of all, his family.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind his loving wife of 42 years, Mary Graebert-Smith, his daughter Dawn (Humberto) Bastos of Rochester Hills and son Kevin (Ao) Smith of Royal Oak. His two granddaughters, Giselle and Liliana, were truly a light in his life. He is also survived by his siblings Richard (Cheryl) Smith, Lois (Ron) Shupe, and Frederick (the late Barbara) Smith as well as many nieces, nephews, and close friends.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 11:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church of Warren, 3000 E. 12 Mile, Warren, MI 48092. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution to First Presbyterian Church of Warren would be appreciated.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019