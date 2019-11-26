|
|
Robert J. Stefano
Stefano, Robert J., age 76, Died Friday November 22, 2019. He was born in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania to the late Mike and Susan Stefano. Bob was a retired IT Manager for Macomb County Community College, a member of Center Line Lions Club, Greek Catholic Union and St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church. Beloved Brother of Lillian Stefano. Also survived by an Uncle, Cousins, Godchildren and extended loving family and friends. Visitation Friday, November 29, 2019 from 3-8 pm at Ford Funeral Home, 26560 Van Dyke (South of 11 Mile Road or the I-696 expressway), Center Line, Michigan with a church prayer service at 7 pm. Instate St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 23300 King Road, Clinton Township, Michigan, Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 9:30 am until time of Service 10 am. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Township, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to Center Line Lions Club, St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church or Library of Michigan Foundation.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019