Services
Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home
2125 Twelve Mile Road
Berkley, MI 48072
(248) 398-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Sullivan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. Sullivan Obituary
Robert J. Sullivan

- - Robert J. Sullivan age 67 passed away on July 16, 2019.

Loving son of the late John J. and the late Mary C. Sullivan. Survived by his cousin Michael Murphy.

Visitation at Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home 2125 Twelve Mile Road, (two blocks west of Woodward Avenue), Berkley Saturday, July 20th from 10am until time of service at 11 am. Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Detroit. Share your memories at www.sawyerfuller.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home
Download Now