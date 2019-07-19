|
Robert J. Sullivan
- - Robert J. Sullivan age 67 passed away on July 16, 2019.
Loving son of the late John J. and the late Mary C. Sullivan. Survived by his cousin Michael Murphy.
Visitation at Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home 2125 Twelve Mile Road, (two blocks west of Woodward Avenue), Berkley Saturday, July 20th from 10am until time of service at 11 am. Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Detroit. Share your memories at www.sawyerfuller.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 19, 2019