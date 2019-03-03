|
|
Robert Jack Maynard
Westland - February 23, 2019, Age 83. Beloved husband of the late Carol for 60 years.
Loving father of Marilyn (Dave) Belt, Carol A. (Chris) Combs, Gail (Jason) Foust and the late John. Cherished grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of 7.
Owner of Wonderland Appliance for over 50 years and member of Livonia Elks..
Local care and services were entrusted to the L. J. Griffin Funeral Home, (734) 522-9400. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 3, 2019