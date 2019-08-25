|
Robert James Gurdziel
Hamtramck - Robert James Gurdziel, beloved son of the (late) Eleanor and John Gurdziel, passed away on August 20, 2019 at the age of 63. Born on May 18, 1956, Robert was a lifelong Hamtramck resident and is survived by his siblings, Ron (Carla) Gurzell, Lenore (Ron) Scott, John (Barbara) Gurdziel, Alan (Danette) Gurzell, and David Gurdziel. He is lovingly remembered by 11 nieces and nephews and 22 great nieces and nephews.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 25, 2019