Robert James Nicholson
Robert James Nicholson

Punta Gorda, FL - Robert James Nicholson of Punta Gorda, Florida and formerly of Bloomfield Township passed away on April 20, 2020 at the age of 89. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Joanne (nee: Cook) Nicholson and his brothers Bill and David. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was born in Detroit on June 27, 1930, he received his degree in accounting at Walsh College then served with the US Army in Korea. He worked in public accounting until his retirement from Federal Engineering. He and his wife enjoyed snow skiing, boating and traveling and during his retirement they enjoyed visiting many national parks. He enjoyed swimming and sailing and after moving to Florida he was delighted to enjoy both all year round.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 464-8060
