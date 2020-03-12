|
Robert James Shefferly
Robert James Shefferly was carried by angels to glory on March 11, 2020. Bob was born to Emily Elizabeth Heron Shefferly and Joseph Shefferly on May 17, 1926 in Detroit, Michigan. Upon graduation from Commerce High School, he was employed by the Detroit News where he held several positions for the next 47 years. He married the former Lorraine Laiklam in 1951, who succeeded him in death. They were married for 67 years. Bob was active at John Monteith Memorial Presbyterian Church in Detroit as an elder and as a Sunday School teacher. After 20 years, Bob graduated from Wayne State University with a Business degree. In later years, he became a member of St. Michael Lutheran Church in Canton, MI. He was active in the Carriage Hills Homeowners Association for quite a period of time. He was elected to the Canton Township Board of Trustees and served from 1988 to 2004 in that capacity. At the same time, he was a member of the Canton Planning Commission. He was the driving force behind Canton Township obtaining the Post Office which now sits on Canton Center Road; he spent several years contacting authorities and proposing the idea that a city with the population of Canton needed a full-service post office, and he saw it through to its fruition. Bob was also inducted into the Canton Township Hall of Fame.
Bob and Lorraine raised three children: Amy K. Bonneau (Marc); James R. Shefferly (Beth); and Patricia A. Mundy. They have nine grandchildren: Emily Bonneau; the late James Bonneau; Robert Scott Shefferly (Mary Virginia); Peter Bonneau; Ann Cothran (Gregg); Elizabeth Mundy; William Mundy; Kevin Shefferly and Daniel Mundy. They have six great-grandchildren: Graham Rocha; James Rocha; Aly Shefferly, Zoe Shefferly; Kate Rocha and Noah Shefferly.
The family will receive visitors on Friday from 3-7 p.m. at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 42600 Ford Rd. (west Lilley Road) in Canton. He will lie instate at 2 p.m. on Saturday at St. Michael Lutheran Church, 7000 N. Sheldon Road (at Warren Road), until the time of his funeral service at 2:30 p.m. Donations can be made to the Officer James Bonneau Child Advocacy Fund at the Jackson Community Foundation or the Goodfellows.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020