Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Uren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Jay Uren

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Jay Uren Obituary
Robert Jay Uren

Uren, Robert Jay. Age 67. Passed away at St. Mary's Hospital Livonia on Wednesday, Oct. 30th 2019. Born on Nov. 30th 1951. Son to the late Albert Uren. Survived by mother Betty Uren, loved one Jean, siblings James, Laura, Barbara, John, children Robert, Sherri, Michael, stepson Mark, grandchildren, family and friends. Celebration of Life to be held at #9885 Edward J. Bova 6440 N. Hix Rd Westland MI 48185.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -