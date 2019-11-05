|
Robert Jay Uren
Uren, Robert Jay. Age 67. Passed away at St. Mary's Hospital Livonia on Wednesday, Oct. 30th 2019. Born on Nov. 30th 1951. Son to the late Albert Uren. Survived by mother Betty Uren, loved one Jean, siblings James, Laura, Barbara, John, children Robert, Sherri, Michael, stepson Mark, grandchildren, family and friends. Celebration of Life to be held at #9885 Edward J. Bova 6440 N. Hix Rd Westland MI 48185.
