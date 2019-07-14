Services
Robert John Fattore


1958 - 2019
- - Robert John Fattore Born July 22,1958 Died July 6, 2019.

Beloved father of daughter Elizabeth, son of the late Eugene and Antoinette, brother of Maria, Eugene Jr. and Joseph (Julie), Bob passed quietly in the company of his daughter following a period of illness.

Bob's outgoing nature was witnessed by many in both the business and social community. ln addition to taking an active interest in daughter Elizabeth's upbringing, he enjoyed fishing, clay target shooting and occasional bike touring trips. Along with Joseph, Bob was active in the family's municipal and housing construction business for many years. He was an alumnus of U of D Jesuit High School (Class of 1975) and thereafter attended John Carroll University and received a BA in accounting from Michigan State University where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta social fraternity. He is survived by his daughter Elizabeth, sister Maria, brothers Eugene Jr. and Joseph, niece Christina and nephews Phillip, Anthony and William.

A memorial service is planned. ln lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory, are requested to Regina High School- 13900 Masonic - Warren, Michigan 48088.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 14, 2019
