Robert Joseph Galloway
Robert J. Galloway passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on the evening of Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi, Michigan at the age of 65. He was born on May 1, 1954, to Charles Galloway and Genevieve Galloway in Detroit Michigan. Robert will be greatly missed for his unique sense of humor, generous spirit, and immense care for others. He truly made a lasting impression on anyone he met or interacted with. Robert led a successful sales career in the steel industry for 40 years. He had a passion for golf, bicycling and traveling the world. Robert is survived by his loving and devoted wife Lisa, son Patrick, son Nicholas and daughter-in-law Elizabeth.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020