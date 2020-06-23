Robert Joseph Richards
Warren - Robert Joseph Richards (RJ); 87, Warren resident, passed away Sunday morning, June 14, 2020, at Fraser Villa Nursing home in Fraser. Robert was born on February 11, 1933 in Detroit, Michigan, a son of late Herbert and Heloise Richards. He graduated from Cooley High School. He also attended the University of Detroit where he received his degree in Engineering. After college, Robert proudly served in the United States Coast Guard. He was a devoted husband for 63 years to his wife, Marilyn, who preceded his death on April 14, 2020. Surviving are his children: Danny (Lisa), Lary, Lori, and Dayna. Being the best grandfather in the world, RJ leaves seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren, all of which he adored but not more than how much he is loved by them. Also surviving is Beverly Wolff, his loving sister-in-law, niece and nephew Cheryl (Harvey) Kahl and Jeff (Kathy) Wolff. RJ was a hardworking man his entire life providing for his family both with wise advice and a sense of humor that cannot be matched. After his service in the Coast Guard, he worked for General Motors in the Argonaut division, ran his own electric company in Green River, Wyoming, and returned to Michigan to continue to work as an electrical contractor until his retirement from Walbridge Aldinger. As an honorary "Yooper" he loved spending his summers in the Upper Peninsula at his cottage in Bete Gris, Michigan, making the best pasties and thimbleberry jam while overlooking Lake Superior (as RJ would say, "because it is"). Because of the current social circumstances, there will be no funeral service. However, you may write your memories, thoughts or prayers, by signing onto the funeral home website: www.faulmannwalsh.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.