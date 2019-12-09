|
Robert K. Sachs
SACHS, ROBERT K. Beloved husband of Ledra Sachs. Dear father of Rhonna (Mark) Shatz, Noreen (the late Jeffrey) Bellfy, Lori (Bruce) Koploy. Loving grandfather of Benjamin (Qiaoyan) Rosenberg and Allison (Scott) Snyder. Adoring great-grandfather of Sophia Snyder. Devoted brother of Beverly (the late Charles) Salter. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. SERVICES TODAY, 2:00 PM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT ADAT SHALOM MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY or visit www.the dorfmanchapel.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019