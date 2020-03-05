|
Robert Kennedy Wilson
Detroit - Age 83. Bob passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Sharon Wilson. Loving father of Michael, Ronn, Marc and the late Rick. Bob is also survived by his grandchildren. Private funeral arrangements have been made, per Bob's wishes. Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit. Funeral arrangements were handled by Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Home. www.hackettmetcalf.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020