Robert Kenneth Tucci
Rochester Hills - Tucci, Robert Kenneth age 76 of Rochester Hills, passed away suddenly February 24, 2019. Loving husband of Mary Ann Tucci for 51 years. Brother in law of Carol Wozniak, Janice Ferguson and Rita (Mark) Suwinski. Survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Robert worked for GM for 20 years, loved his summers in Elk Rapids, boating and Nascar. Funeral Mass, Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 11:00 am with an instate time of 10:30 am at St. Mary of the Hills Catholic Church, 2675 John R. Road, Rochester Hills. The family will receive friends Tuesday 3-8 pm with a scripture service at 7:00 pm. At the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials in Robert's name may be made to the National Ataxia Foundation. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 26, 2019