Robert L. Boesiger
Harper Woods - age 85 and a longtime resident of Harper Woods, Michigan, died on Thursday, December 5, 2019. He was born on January 15, 1934 in Cortland, Nebraska to the late Elmer Fredrick and the late Dorothea Anna (nee: Miltenberger) Boesiger. Bob was the loving husband of Joanne. Dear father of Edward (Mary) Boesiger, Robert (Laura) Boesiger, Pamela (David) Wakeland, Sandra (Jon) Palazzo, and Jeffrey (Jessica) Boesiger. Cherished grandfather of Molly, Megan, Nicholas, Christopher, Paige, Erin, Grant, Ross, Gabrielle, and James. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Wendell Boesiger and Dwight Boesiger. Visitation for Robert will be held on Tuesday, December 10 from 3 pm to 8 pm with a 7 pm Rosary Service at Chas. Verheyden Funeral Home, 16300 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230. Robert will lie in state on Wednesday, December 11 from 9:30 am until the time of his funeral mass at 10 am at St. Joan of Arc, 21620 Greater Mack Ave, St. Clair Shores, MI 48080.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Robert's name to the Solanus Casey Center, Attn: Fr. David Preuss, Director, 1780 Mount Elliott Street Detroit, MI 48207 www.solanuscenter.org Share a memory at Verheyden.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019