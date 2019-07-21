|
|
Robert L. Dube
- - Robert L. Dube age 88, was born on December 21, 1930 and passed away on July 15, 2019 at St. John Hospital in Detroit. Beloved husband for 67 years to Elizabeth (Betty Owens) and father to Richard (Patty), Cheryl (Rick) Dodt, Mark Kay Giambrone (Jim), Thomas and William (Donna). He will also be missed by his 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Robert served honorably in the U.S. Navy and was the founder of Bob Dube Plumbing & Heating in the city of Grosse Pointe. He was an avid golfer and sportsman for many years. Robert will be missed by all his family and friends who knew and loved him.
A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, August 2, at Our Lady of Hope, 28301 Little Mack Avenue, St. Clair Shores, MI 48081.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 21, 2019