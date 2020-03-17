|
Robert L. Fenton
West Bloomfield - Robert L. Fenton, 90, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 16 March 2020. The most important significant other of Dr. Karen Patricia Roth. Cherished father of Cynthia Rose (fiancé Alan Creveling) Fenton and Robert L. (Aileen) Fenton, Jr. Proud grandfather of Robert L. Fenton III, Hallie Marie Fenton, and Olivia Paige Fenton. Loving brother of the late Edgar M. Fenton and the late Marilyn "Dolly" Rotenberg. A PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICE WILL BE HELD WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18, 2020 AT CLOVER HILL PARK. In light of the current restrictions on social gatherings, a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date when it is safe and permissible. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020