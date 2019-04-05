|
|
Robert L. Rancilio
Eastpointe - RANCILIO, Robert L. Age 71. April 3, 2019 Son of the late John and Josephine. Brother of Rosalie (Terrance) McCarthy and the late John and James Rancilio. Brother-in-law of Sue Rancilio. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday 9:30am until the time of Service 11:00 at Chas. Verheyden Funeral Home- Schultz Chapel, 21705 Gratiot, Eastpointe. Share a memory at www.verheyden.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 5, 2019