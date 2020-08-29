1/
Robert Lawrence (Bob) Fishback
Robert (Bob) Lawrence Fishback

Fishback, Robert (Bob) Lawrence, age 79, from Ann Arbor, MI died August 17, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents Anthony and June, sister Jeanne (Elliott), and brother John (June).

Bob was a loving son and brother. He is also loved by his nieces, nephews as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.

Bob is a 1963 graduate of The University of Michigan with a B.A. degree, and achieved an M. A. from Eastern Michigan University in 1969. He was a dynamic teacher for 30 years, 27 of which he engaged and motivated students to excel in Reading Techniques, Advanced Composition, Shakespeare and Mythology at Trenton High School. He retired in 1994.

Bob was an avid art and literature collector, and spent many summers working in galleries In Saugatuck on the shores of Lake Michigan. Bob was a gentle soul. He loved to read, was annoyed by injustices, felt compassionate about others' hardships, and had a great sense of humor. He was fascinated by the fact that his parents hardly had any parenting at all but were such incredible ones!

Bob was not only devoted to his family, he was loved by his many close friends, former colleagues and students. And he was a huge Wolverine fan, thru and thru, who enjoyed spending his autumn Saturdays in the Big House for Michigan Football.

Bob will be laid to rest at Forest Hill Cemetery in Ann Arbor with family that preceded him in death. A memorial is planned in the future for family and friends.

Donations can be made in his memory to:

1)University of Michigan Library, Tax ID 38-6006309

Office of University Development

3003 South State Street, Suite 9000. Ann Arbor, MI 48109

Or online @ librarydevelopment@umich.edu

2)Humane Society of Huron Valley, Tax ID 38-1474931

3100 Cherry Hill Rd. Ann Arbor, MI 48105




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
