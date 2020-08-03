Robert (Bob) Lewis Fischer



Auburn Hills - Robert (Bob) Lewis Fischer, age 75, passed away on August 2nd 2020. Bob was born on December 18th, 1944, the son of the late Elmer and Eleanor (Zorn). He graduated from Detroit Henry Ford High School in 1963. He married Joan (Channell) in 1968. Bob was a 47 - year resident of Troy, Michigan. He was employed at American Plastic Toys for 37 years, beginning as a tooling engineer and eventually assuming the position of Vice-President of Engineering. He enjoyed his model train hobby and was a longtime member of the Toy Train Operating Society. Bob loved golf, University of Michigan football, the Detroit Tigers, and his vacation home at Higgins Lake. He had a special relationship with his dogs, especially Major and Rusty. Bob was a friend to all and was loved by many for his fun-loving nature. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Joan; sister Karen Cooper; brother Paul; nephews Michael Cooper, Stephen Cooper, Eric Fischer; and his nieces Lauren Glaspey and Lisa Agosta.



A visitation will be held on August 5th from 3 PM to 8 PM at Pixley Funeral Home in Rochester. Bob's service will be on August 6th at 11 AM with an instate beginning 10 AM at Pixley Funeral Home in Rochester.









