Robert Lewis Orlow Jr.
Robert Lewis Orlow JR., 85 passed away peacefully May 17, 2020. He is survived by his children William (Gayle), Elaine (Albert),Alissa (David), Kimberly (Paul) and seven grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Elaine, his son Thomas, his daughter Linda, his parents Robert and Mildred and his sister Carolyn. A private service will be held at Glen Eden cemetery. A celebration of his life will be planned for later in the year when restrictions are lifted. Family and friends will be notified accordingly.
Memorials can be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 25630 Grand River Ave. Redford Township MI 48240 or a .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 17 to May 19, 2020