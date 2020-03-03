|
|
Robert "Bob" Locher
Dearborn Heights - passed into Eternal Life at age 97. Beloved husband of 60 years to the late Genevieve and loving father and father-in-law to Robert G. and Marianne (Harry). Bob leaves behind a number of cousins and scores of nieces and nephews. A veteran of WWII, Bob proudly served with the Construction Battalion (Seabees) of the U.S. Navy. Bob was an avid fisherman for most of his life. He traveled the world with his wife and cherished friends and neighbors, and in his later years, enjoyed an occasional trip to the casino. Visitation at Hackett Metcalf Funeral Home, 2640 Monroe Blvd. (near W. Outer Drive), Dearborn, MI 48124 on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Instate 9:30 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 4855 Parker Street, Dearborn Heights, MI 48125 until the time of Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the . www.hackettmetcalf.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020