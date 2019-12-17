|
|
Robert (Bob) Lynwood Smith
Scottsdale, AZ. - Robert (Bob) Lynwood Smith, 85, died Saturday morning December 14th at his residence in Scottsdale, AZ.
Bob was born in Lansing, Michigan September 11, 1934 to the late Frank Seth and Vera May (Spangler) Smith. Bob was united in marriage with Judith Karen Jerome, April 2, 1955 in Bay City, Mi. They were married for fifty years. She proceeded him in death August 19, 2005. Bob was united in marriage with Judith Eastman October 7, 2006. She proceeded him in death January, 6 2011.
He is also preceded in death by his daughter Kerri Lynn Weickel (Robert) 2006 and his two brothers, Harlan Evro and Frank Allan Smith.
He is survived by Nina Cutler his companion since 2007; his two sons, Kevin Robert (Jolanta) of Lakewood Ranch, FL and Mark Jerome Smith (Dawn) of Brighton, MI; Son-in-law, Robert Weickel (Beth); Grandchildren Lindsay Martin (Jerome) and Samantha Prewitt (David), Joshua and Alissa Smith; step daughters, Lori Wigler (David), and Amy Wigler (Mike); step sons, Mike Eastman (Dawn) and Mark Eastman; step grand children Sean and Amanda Wigler, Corine and Olivia Eastman, Jonah and Ari Mellen, as well as four great grand children.
Bob was an engineer in the automotive industry working for Fisher Body, Dow Corning, and General Electric. He was an avid boater and was a Past Commodore of the Saginaw Bay Yacht Club. He also enjoyed singing, playing his banjo and spending time with his family.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday December 21, 2019 at Cornerstone EPC - 9455 Hilton Rd, Brighton, MI 48114. Visitation will be at 10:00am with the service at 11:00am and a luncheon to follow.
Donations may be made in Bob's name in lieu of flowers to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019