Northville Twp. - Passed on November 29, 2019 at the age of 65. Beloved husband of Kathleen (Provost), loving father of Mary and Meghan. Dear brother of Mary (Mark) Spitery. Preceded in death by parents Michael and Margaret, and sister Kathleen (Jeff) Padden. Visitation Sunday, December 1 from 1:30 pm until 8:30 pm at L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Northrop-Sassaman Chapel, 19091 Northville Road (at 7 Mile). Instate Monday, December 2 at 10:00 am until the time of his Mass at 10:30 am at St. Edith Catholic Church, 15089 Newburgh (S. of 5 Mile). Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions can be made to Angela Hospice or St. Patrick's Senior Center, 58 Parsons St., Detroit, MI 48201
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019