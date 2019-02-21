|
Robert "Bob" Mackay
Holly - Robert "Bob" Mackay passed away in his sleep Feb. 16, 2019 after a 3-month illness. He was born on June 5, 1930 to James and Mary Mackay in Clawson, MI. He is survived by his husband, Bob Good, with whom he spent 55 happy years. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews including Lorraine and Chuck Keefer.
Bob served in the army during the Korean War and returned to graduate from Wayne State University.
Bob had a positive and life long influence on the many people who passed through his life including his students at Ferndale H.S and Oakland Community College. Through his caring nature he developed a strong worldwide network of friends who considered Bob to be family. He was a gentle and kind man who gave his full attention to whomever he spoke to whether it was a lifelong friend or a nurse he had just met. Bob was also a generous person who helped support many worthy causes.
The world is poorer for Bob's loss and although we are glad he is at rest he will be sadly missed.
Memorials may be made to to Ruth Ellis Center in Highland Park (http://www.ruthelliscenter.org) or a .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 21, 2019