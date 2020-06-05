Robert (Bob) Mantel
Rochester - Robert (Bob) Mantel of Rochester MI passed away June 3, 2020 at the age of 92. Bob died peacefully with his beloved wife Margaret of 67 years by his side.
One of Bob's lifelong hobbies was collecting and restoring antique cars. Over the years his collection included several cars. Among his favorites, was his 1934 Chrysler Airflow, which was the featured car at the 2001 Concours d'Elegance car show at Meadow Brook Hall in Rochester.
Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Family always came first. He loved country music and line dancing. If there was music on, Bob and his wife Marge were the first ones up and the last ones to sit down. He loved spending time with family and friends and his many car clubs. Bob was always ready to tell a good joke and has been known to enjoy a cold Budweiser.
Bob is survived by his wife Margaret, children Debbie Wynkoop (Randy), Karen Skorski , Paul (Lisa); grandchildren, Derek, Ronald (Kristen), Jamie, Justin (Britney), Steven (Jen), Kevin, Rachel; great- grandchildren Ava, Lana and Parker. Bob is preceded in death by his parents Paul and Elizabeth, siblings Dorothy and Russell.
Bob's family will hold a private service due to COVID-19. A celebration of life will be held for the extended family and friends at a later date. Visit www.dignitymemorial.com to share memories.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.