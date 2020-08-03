1/1
Robert Marc Egren
Robert Marc Egren

Waterford - Robert Marc Egren, 62, of Waterford, Michigan, died on 30 July 2020. Son of the late Renee and the late Norman Egren, and the late Morris Rochlin. Longtime loving companion of Susan Grace Kelly. Brother of Elyn (Larry) Charlupski, Michael (Cyndi Rosellini) Egren, Joan Rochlin, Richard Rochlin, and the late Barbara Rochlin. Also survived by his uncle, Victor Egren, nieces and nephews, Rachel and Erin, Brandon, Cory, and Jordan, and many friends who cared for him deeply. SERVICES WILL BE A PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICE ON TUESDAY AT 3:00 P.M. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com.








Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
