ROBERT MARLIN HEMPHILL
Waterford - died July 9, 2019; age 72; He was born August 31, 1946 in Detroit to the late Marlin and Jane (Best) Hemphill. He attended Valparaiso University before serving in the United States Army as a Military Policeman. An avid fisherman, hunter, and golfer, he is survived by his wife Linda Pawlowski Hemphill, son Jason Vassas (Andrea), grandchildren Evan Vassas and Donald Vassas, and son Michael Vassas. He also leaves behind his sister Karen (Ed) Dillehay, brother Denny (Teresa) Hemphill, and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by many friends, extended family, and his furry companion Ellie Mae. The Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Hugo of the Hills Catholic Church, 2215 Opdyke Road, Bloomfield Hills. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford, and at the Church on Friday 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Memorials may be made to First Tee. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 11, 2019