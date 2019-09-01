Services
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
(586) 977-7300
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Robert Martino Obituary
Robert Martino

- - Martino, Robert, age 92, August 26, 2019.Beloved husband of Elizabeth "Babs." Preceded in death by parents Mary and Jack Martino, siblings Nancy Groppuso and Joie Degnore. Bob is survived by his first cousins, Rose Vanicelli, Caroline Rey, Minnie Tatti, Larry Martini. He is also survived by four generations of loving grand-nieces and nephews. Bob will be more than missed by his family, and by his good friends and his neighbors who cared for him in his need, as he wanted. Bob was a veteran of the Korean War. He was a Certified Public Accountant and worked at Grace Hospital for many years. He was always more than generous to everyone. He also always knew his own mind and was hard-headed to the end, a family trait that continues in his honor. Memorial Gathering Wednesday, September 4 from 3-8pm with a 7pm Memorial Service at Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E. 15 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights. Share a memory at www.bcfhsterlingheights.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 1, 2019
