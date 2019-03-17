|
Robert "Terry" McKay
Redford - Age 63 of Redford. Beloved husband of Sharon for 20 wonderful years. Cherished son of Kathryn and the late James McKay. Dear brother of James Ernest and the late Kathy Linsdau. Brother-in-law of Mary Olson, Sue (Michael) Dunn, Pat (Dave) Nelson, Kathy (Sid) Wells, and the late Barb Tomlinson. He leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Visitation will take place Sunday, March 17th 3:00-9:00pm at Fred Wood Funeral Home-Rice Chapel 36100 Five Mile Rd., (E. of Levan) Livonia. The funeral service will be held Monday, March 18th at 11:00am, visiting 10:30am at the funeral home. Please share memories at fredwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 17, 2019