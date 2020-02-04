Services
Robert Moers, 92, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, died on 03 February 2020. Beloved husband of 50 years of Sandra Moers. Cherished father of Michael (Hillary) Moers, Dennis Moers, Debra Moers, Stacy (Joe Lasprogata) Moers, Carolyn (Douglas Parker) Rands, and Andrew (Yelda) Moers. Proud grandfather of Gregory (Florencia) Moers, Alex Moers, Chloe Moers, Ben Moers, and Noah Moers. Loving brother of the late Tommy (the late Marcelle) Moers. Dear brother-in-law of Gloria (the late David) Leader.Also survived by Raymond "Randy" and Julia Moers, and many loving nieces and nephews. FUNERAL SERVICES 1:00 P.M. FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7, 2020 IN THE MAAS CHAPEL AT TEMPLE BETH EL. Interment following at Clover Hill Park Cemetery. Arrangements by the Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
