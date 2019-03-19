|
Robert "Bob" Mortier
Roseville - Age 73 of Roseville, was called home on March 6, 2019. Loving father of Rick Mortier, Felicia (Justin) Underwood, and Bill (Jessica) Stidham. Proud Grandpa of Courtney, Caitlin, Corinne, Cayla, Erica, Jackson, Bella, and Sawyer. Great Grandpa of Levi, Lucas, and Morgan. Dear brother of Jim (Elaine) Mortier. Dear Brother-in-law of Shirley Mortier and Sara Mortier. Survived also by many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Richard and Marie Mortier, his brothers Rich (Donna) Mortier, Charlie Mortier, Ron Mortier, and his son Kevin Mortier. There will be an Open House Celebration/Remembrance of his life at Sandbagger's Bar and Grill, 25615 Van Dyke, Center Line, MI 48015, March 23, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 19, 2019