Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sandbagger's Bar and Grill
25615 Van Dyke
Center Line, MI
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Mortier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bob" Mortier

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert "Bob" Mortier Obituary
Robert "Bob" Mortier

Roseville - Age 73 of Roseville, was called home on March 6, 2019. Loving father of Rick Mortier, Felicia (Justin) Underwood, and Bill (Jessica) Stidham. Proud Grandpa of Courtney, Caitlin, Corinne, Cayla, Erica, Jackson, Bella, and Sawyer. Great Grandpa of Levi, Lucas, and Morgan. Dear brother of Jim (Elaine) Mortier. Dear Brother-in-law of Shirley Mortier and Sara Mortier. Survived also by many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Richard and Marie Mortier, his brothers Rich (Donna) Mortier, Charlie Mortier, Ron Mortier, and his son Kevin Mortier. There will be an Open House Celebration/Remembrance of his life at Sandbagger's Bar and Grill, 25615 Van Dyke, Center Line, MI 48015, March 23, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.