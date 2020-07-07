Robert "Bob" N. Anderson



Bob Anderson peacefully passed away while being filled with love from family right by his side on July 5th, 2020. He began his journey of life on March 18th,1930. He lived for his family of who he is survived by his spouse Jane Anderson (Hayden), former spouse Madelon Anderson (Longo), and children: Mark Anderson (Joan), John Anderson (Cecilia), Steve Anderson (Kathy), Robert Anderson (Carole), Donna Anderson (Neil Sever), Joan Brueggeman (Rod), Jeff Cousino (Sheila), Jennifer Cousino, Kevin Cousino (Wendy). He fulfilled his life with family, work, and enjoying hobbies he loved. He shared and gifted his passion for golf, family time, travel, card playing, hunting, fishing, camping, boating, handyman, movies, and socializing on to 24 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He was a devoted father and husband for every breathe of his life. His presence will always be felt, loved, and passed on. Due to Covid-19, no service will be held. Burial will be private.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store