Robert N. Canvasser
West Bloomfield - Robert N. Canvasser, 95, died on October 7, 2020. Beloved husband of 65 years of the late Beverly Canvasser. Cherished father of Eric (Debbie) Canvasser, Dr. David (Kathie) Canvasser, Cheryl (Dr. Ronald) Kerwin, and Mark (Marla) Canvasser. Adored grandfather of Jason (Anne) Canvasser, Daniel (Dr. Lindsey Rossman) Canvasser, Jeffrey (Joel) Canvasser, Rebekah Canvasser, Dr. Noah (Jennifer) Canvasser, Hannah (Jason) Kessler, Dr. Leah Canvasser (fiancé Dr. Kevin Ratnasamy), Dr. Lenny (Kim) Kerwin, Richard (Samantha) Kerwin, Heather (Jeffrey) Vieder, Lauren (Jordan) Yellen, Amanda (Dan) Goldberg, Lindsay (Dr. Jeff) Waldman, and Elizabeth (Michael) Emmer. Also survived by former daughter-in-law, Joanne Kapetansky. Proud great-grandfather of Jonah, Brynn, Jack, Hudson, Madison, Zachary, the late Micah, and Elijah Canvasser, Ezra Kessler, Bennett, Shaye, Ella, and Chase Kerwin, Paige and Brody Vieder, Connor Yellen and Lyla Goldberg. Devoted son of the late Charles and the late Ada Canvasser. Brother of Byron (Maxine) Canvasser, the late Donald Canvasser, and the late Marvin A. and the late Elaine Canvasser. Brother-in-law of Natalie Canvasser. Also survived by his loving and devoted caregiver, Gigi James. PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICES 1:00 P.M. FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. www.irakaufman.com
