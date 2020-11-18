Robert (Bob) Newhall Law
Birmingham, AL - Robert (Bob) Newhall Law, 81 years of age, passed on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family in Birmingham, Alabama. Bob was born July 20, 1939 in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin to the late Hubert (Stu) Law and Elsie Hammer. He was the youngest of five children, John, Calvin, Allen, and Ruthie. Bob was a native of Detroit's eastside and attended Wayne State University. Soon after graduating, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, served overseas in Germany, and was a proud veteran. Bob married Kelly in 1969 and built a strong family and career in the Rochester, MI area before relocating the family to Alabama in 1988. To say Bob was an avid tennis player would be an understatement, only surpassed by his love for his family (especially his dog), and his church. He was a loving and caring person, devoted father, grandfather, and friend, always thinking of others first. Bob is survived by his wife Carolyn (Kelly), daughter and husband, Julie and Laurin Darnell, son and wife Rob and Shelli Law; 5 grandchildren Sam Darnell, Abby Law, Brian Darnell, Max Law and Charlie Law. Of his siblings, he is survived by Calvin (Cal) and Ruthie. To honor Bob's love for his church, please make donations to Christ Church United Methodist (christchurchbham.com
). A celebration of Bob's life will take place at Christ Church United Methodist at a future (safe to travel) date. While we plan for services early next year, please visit our virtual memorial at www.gatheringus.com
.