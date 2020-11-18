1/1
Robert Newhall (Bob) Law
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert (Bob) Newhall Law

Birmingham, AL - Robert (Bob) Newhall Law, 81 years of age, passed on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family in Birmingham, Alabama. Bob was born July 20, 1939 in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin to the late Hubert (Stu) Law and Elsie Hammer. He was the youngest of five children, John, Calvin, Allen, and Ruthie. Bob was a native of Detroit's eastside and attended Wayne State University. Soon after graduating, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, served overseas in Germany, and was a proud veteran. Bob married Kelly in 1969 and built a strong family and career in the Rochester, MI area before relocating the family to Alabama in 1988. To say Bob was an avid tennis player would be an understatement, only surpassed by his love for his family (especially his dog), and his church. He was a loving and caring person, devoted father, grandfather, and friend, always thinking of others first. Bob is survived by his wife Carolyn (Kelly), daughter and husband, Julie and Laurin Darnell, son and wife Rob and Shelli Law; 5 grandchildren Sam Darnell, Abby Law, Brian Darnell, Max Law and Charlie Law. Of his siblings, he is survived by Calvin (Cal) and Ruthie. To honor Bob's love for his church, please make donations to Christ Church United Methodist (christchurchbham.com). A celebration of Bob's life will take place at Christ Church United Methodist at a future (safe to travel) date. While we plan for services early next year, please visit our virtual memorial at www.gatheringus.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved