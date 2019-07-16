Services
All Saints Catholic Church
19795 Holyoke Ave
Lakeville, MN 55044
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
White Funeral Home
Lakeville, MI
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
Lakeville, MI
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
Lakeville, MI
Lakeville, MN - Age 63, of Lakeville, MN died on July 12, 2019. Born October 14, 1955 in Detroit, Michigan to Dolores (Mudloff) and Robert T. Nicols. Survived by wife Virginia (Ginny); children: Blake and Libby (Tyler) Vermeer; siblings: Michael (Diane), Susan Endlicher, Jacqueline Allwardt, Jonathon, and Jay; and loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Graduate of St. Mary's of Redford and Michigan State University. #1 MSU Spartan and Detroit Tiger fan. 41 successful years in sales in Wine Industry. Devoted and loving husband and father. Visitation Thursday 5 to 8 PM and one hour prior to the service on Friday at White Funeral Home Lakeville. Funeral service 11 AM Friday, July 19, 2019, at All Saints Catholic Church Lakeville.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 16, 2019
