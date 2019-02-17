|
|
Robert O. Koch
Westland - Robert O. Koch of Westland. Age 73, February 14, 2019
Loving son of the Late Orena Koch. Dear father of Jason (the late Chrystal) Laurie Kay (Alex) Sandoval and Frank (Mary). Beloved Grandfather of Emily and Ethan Koch, Ivy and Sinovio Sandoval and Zoe, Frederick and Felix Koch. Cherished brother of Sharon (Daniel) Duquet. Dear friend of Kathleen Urban.
Visitation at St. Michael Catholic Church, 11441 Hubbard, Livonia. Wednesday at 10:00 AM until his Funeral Service at 11:00 AM.
Please share a memory of Robert at rggrharris.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 17, 2019