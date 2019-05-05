|
|
Dr. Robert "Bob" P. Baker
- - Dr. Robert "Bob" P. Baker passed away peacefully on April 3, 2019. He is survived by wife Margo; brother-in-law of Denise and Tom; uncle of Jen and Chris; great uncle of Addison, Peyton, and Tarynn; and nephew of Pat and many cousins. Dr. Baker earned his BS and DDS degrees at the University of Detroit. He pursued a residency in oral and maxillofacial surgery and opened his practice in Mt. Clemens in 1972. Bob retired from his practice and his Alma Mater as Clinical Adjunct Professor in 2000. A Rotarian for 46 years, Bob was president of the Mt. Clemens Rotary in 1989 - 1990 and District Governor 2005 - 2006. He and his wife Margo were host parents for seven youth exchange students. He will be forever missed. Memorial contributions in honor of Dr. Baker may be made to the Mt. Clemens Rotary Foundation or the Rotary International Foundation or the Society of Vincent DePaul at St. Louis Church. A memorial visitation will take place, Friday, May 10th from 2PM to 8PM at Lee-Ellena Funeral Home, 46530 Romeo Plank Rd., Macomb. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11AM, May 11th, at St. Louis Catholic Community 24415 Crocker Blvd, Clinton Twp., 48036. Instate at 10:30 AM. Cremation has taken place. A private family inurnment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery on a later date.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 5, 2019