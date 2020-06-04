Robert "Bob" Parpart
Robert "Bob" Parpart, age 87, a resident of Livonia for 61 years, passed away on June 1, 2020. Bob is the beloved husband of Kathleen "Kathy" Parpart; dear father of Linda (James) Moore; grandfather of Kaitlyn Moore.
Bob was born in Detroit on February 20, 1933 to Peter and Cecelia Parpart. He graduated from St. Mary's of Redford High School and continued on to receive a bachelor's degree from the University of Detroit.
Bob was married to Kathleen Feldotte on April 12, 1958. They were married for 62 years.
Bob worked as an Account Manager in marketing and sales for several years before starting his own Advertising Firm with Kathy where he served as President for 31 years. He was a member of the Lincoln and Continental National Owners Club for 23 years and member of the Michigan Region for 18 years. He was elected to the Michigan Region Board of Directors where he served for 16 years.
Bob loved music and played accordion and keyboard in a band from the age of 10 years old. In High School, Bob lead the "Knights of Swing Band". As he moved into his adult years, he was the leader of a dance band called "Bob Parpart Orchestra" for over 58 years and created fond memories for many newly married couples and was requested in later years to be the entertainment for their milestone wedding anniversaries.
Visitation will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 9:30am-10:30am at Manns Family Funeral Home, 17000 Middlebelt Road, Livonia 48154. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00am at St. Genevieve-St Maurice Catholic Church, 29015 Jamison Street, Livonia 48154, followed by committal prayers at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be sent to the American Heart Association. www.mannsfuneralhome.com
Robert "Bob" Parpart, age 87, a resident of Livonia for 61 years, passed away on June 1, 2020. Bob is the beloved husband of Kathleen "Kathy" Parpart; dear father of Linda (James) Moore; grandfather of Kaitlyn Moore.
Bob was born in Detroit on February 20, 1933 to Peter and Cecelia Parpart. He graduated from St. Mary's of Redford High School and continued on to receive a bachelor's degree from the University of Detroit.
Bob was married to Kathleen Feldotte on April 12, 1958. They were married for 62 years.
Bob worked as an Account Manager in marketing and sales for several years before starting his own Advertising Firm with Kathy where he served as President for 31 years. He was a member of the Lincoln and Continental National Owners Club for 23 years and member of the Michigan Region for 18 years. He was elected to the Michigan Region Board of Directors where he served for 16 years.
Bob loved music and played accordion and keyboard in a band from the age of 10 years old. In High School, Bob lead the "Knights of Swing Band". As he moved into his adult years, he was the leader of a dance band called "Bob Parpart Orchestra" for over 58 years and created fond memories for many newly married couples and was requested in later years to be the entertainment for their milestone wedding anniversaries.
Visitation will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 9:30am-10:30am at Manns Family Funeral Home, 17000 Middlebelt Road, Livonia 48154. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00am at St. Genevieve-St Maurice Catholic Church, 29015 Jamison Street, Livonia 48154, followed by committal prayers at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be sent to the American Heart Association. www.mannsfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.