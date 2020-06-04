Robert (Bob) Parpart
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert (Bob) Parpart

Robert (Bob) Parpart, age 87, passed away on 6/1/20.

Bob is the beloved husband of Kathleen; dear father of Linda (James) Moore and Grandfather of Kaitlyn.

On 6/6/20, Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 AM Manns Family Funeral Home, 17000 Middlebelt Road;11:00am mass St. Genevieve/St Maurice Catholic Church 29015 Jamison Street; committal prayers Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, 25800 West Ten Mile Road, Southfield.

Memorial donations may be sent to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org/. www.mannsfu neralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Manns Family Funeral Home
17000 Middlebelt Road
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 425-1800
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved