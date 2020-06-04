Robert (Bob) Parpart
Robert (Bob) Parpart, age 87, passed away on 6/1/20.
Bob is the beloved husband of Kathleen; dear father of Linda (James) Moore and Grandfather of Kaitlyn.
On 6/6/20, Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 AM Manns Family Funeral Home, 17000 Middlebelt Road;11:00am mass St. Genevieve/St Maurice Catholic Church 29015 Jamison Street; committal prayers Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, 25800 West Ten Mile Road, Southfield.
Memorial donations may be sent to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org/. www.mannsfu neralhome.com
Robert (Bob) Parpart, age 87, passed away on 6/1/20.
Bob is the beloved husband of Kathleen; dear father of Linda (James) Moore and Grandfather of Kaitlyn.
On 6/6/20, Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 AM Manns Family Funeral Home, 17000 Middlebelt Road;11:00am mass St. Genevieve/St Maurice Catholic Church 29015 Jamison Street; committal prayers Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, 25800 West Ten Mile Road, Southfield.
Memorial donations may be sent to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org/. www.mannsfu neralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.