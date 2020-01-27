|
Robert (Bob) Paul Krupansky
Brighton - Robert (Bob) Paul Krupansky, 73, of Brighton, MI., passed away on January 25, 2020.
Bob was born in Detroit, MI., on November 4, 1946 to Paul and Victoria Krupansky. He graduated from St. Agatha High School where he met his love, Katherine (Kathy) Contway. After graduation he was drafted in the US Army and served from 1966-1968. He and Kathy married on October 22, 1966 beginning their marriage while serving in Germany. Bob was honorably discharged as an E5 and was very proud to have served his country.
Bob and Kathy have been married for 54 years. Bob worked as a journeyman plumber at Ford Motor Company at the Wixom Plant. Bob loved his family and friends dearly, spending quality time with them whether it be at The Driftwood Resort, at his grandchildren's sporting events, his back porch or just being together to have some pizza and beer. Bob's sense of humor was loved by everyone that met him and he made instant and lasting connections.
Bob is survived by his wife Kathy Krupansky, son David (Betsy) and daughter Kelly. His grandchildren, Aaron (Callan), Seth, Georgia, Matthew, Riley. His brothers and sisters, Rose Marie (Joe) Nasiatka, Ken (Sue), Jim (Karen), Tom (Lynn), Linda (Bob) Presnell, Paul, and Linda Snavley. Other survivors include Bob's mother in law, Edith Contway, brother in law Michael (Janet) Contway, sister in law Cheryl (Richard) Contway White as well as Bob's many nieces and nephews, extended family and wonderful friends.
Bob is preceded in death by his father Paul Krupansky, mother Victoria Krupansky, sister in law Rhonda Krupansky, nephew Andrew Krupansky, great-nephew Zeb Nasiatka, and father in law Leo Contway
Visitation Tuesday, January 28th from 12:00 - 8:00 PM at Manns Family Funeral Home. Wednesday, January 29th from 9:30 until the time of the Funeral Service at 10:30 AM at Manns Family Funeral Home, 17000 Middlebelt, Livonia 48154. Bob will have a full Military Honors burial at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI. at 12:45 pm.
Memorial donations in memory of Bob Krupansky may be made to Venture Church and/or Lewy Body Dementia research. www.mannsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020