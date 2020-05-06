|
Robert Quintero
Hazel Park - Robert Quintero, 91, of Hazel Park, Michigan passed away on April 30, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at his home, with a "TBD date in late July because of CV-19," with Pam Sherry officiating prayer services and guidance. Born to Abigail and Jose Quintero, in 1928, in Upper Michigan, graduated from Northwestern High School, Robert served in the US Army 1946-48, a WWII Veteran, throughout his life he continued to be a strong supporter of over 9 military organizations. While graduating from WSU in Detroit, he pursued a career at Park Davis from 1960-1969. Robert went on to retire from GMI Education & Training with over 37 years in higher education and training. Bob was a founding member of Motor City Stamp and Cover Club, a major supporter for the J.W. Westcott mail boat in Detroit, Michigan, While being a life member of a long list of the stamp and philatelic organizations across the globe, Bob was also a life member of the Yankee Air Museum, and a major contributor to Sew Much Comfort. Bob received countless accolades for his contributions and support from organizations and individuals collecting Philatelic material (stamps) and volunteering for numerous functions. beloved husband preceded by his wife Pat, preceded by his sister Anita. Surviving is his brother Jose Quintero. Preceded by his wife Jacqueline, surviving daughter and sons: Holly, Jeff, Darin; preceded by his wife Marge, surviving son Kevin, preceded by his wife Carol, preceded by his daughter Sherry. Robert was a loving Father, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa, all members of his enlarged and extended families, stepchildren, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, plus the hundreds who were taught, counseled, and/or entertained by this loved man, a mentor he was to us and will be missed by all! Please consider donating in Pops memory: write a letter, put a stamp on it, mail it to a friend, he always said a letter was the best way of letting them know you are thinking of them.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 6 to May 10, 2020