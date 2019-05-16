|
Robert R. Gray
Warren - Robert R. Gray age 79 May 13, 2019 of Warren, MI. Beloved husband of Mary Ann Gray and dear father of Ann Marie Gray (William Swartwood), and Caroline Gray. Visitation for Mr. Gray will be held on Thursday May 16th from 3-9pm at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 1/2 Mile). Mr. Gray will lie in state 9:30am, Friday at St. Mary Our Lady Queen of Families - St. Dorothy Campus, in Warren, until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10am. Memorial donations in Mr. Gray's name may be made to his church Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 16, 2019