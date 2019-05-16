Services
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI
Rosary
Thursday, May 16, 2019
6:30 PM - 7:00 PM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI
Lying in State
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary, Our Lady Queen of Families Parish - St. Dorothy Campus
12255 Frazho Road
Warren, MI
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary, Our Lady Queen of Families Parish - St. Dorothy Campus
12255 Frazho Road
Warren, MI
Warren - Robert R. Gray age 79 May 13, 2019 of Warren, MI. Beloved husband of Mary Ann Gray and dear father of Ann Marie Gray (William Swartwood), and Caroline Gray. Visitation for Mr. Gray will be held on Thursday May 16th from 3-9pm at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 1/2 Mile). Mr. Gray will lie in state 9:30am, Friday at St. Mary Our Lady Queen of Families - St. Dorothy Campus, in Warren, until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10am. Memorial donations in Mr. Gray's name may be made to his church Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 16, 2019
