The Villages, FL - Robert "Bob" R. Sandstrom beloved husband of Laura for 61 years passed away on March 9, 2019. He leaves his much loved children, Rob, Ken and Karen (John) Papas; grandchildren Brian (Tiffany), Kevin, Claire, Adrianna, Nick and Joey; great grandchildren, Aiden and Paxton; brother, Gordon (Audrey) Sandstrom, Tom (Maria) Sandstrom of The Villages, FL, Donald (Pat) Sandstrom of Sterling Heights, MI; sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Harris and nephews Jim and John. Bob loved his life in The Villages, Detroit Tigers, golf buddies, playing cards with his friends. Laura put it best when she said, "He was not a perfect man but he was the perfect man for me.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 16, 2019
