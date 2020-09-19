Robert R. Tavi
Shelby Township - September 18, 2020. Age 77. Beloved brother of Joseph (Sharon), Linda (Dennis) Mikowski and the late Julius (Rose Marie). Proud and loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Carmela "Lena" (nee Undieme). He will be loved and remembered always by all who knew him.
Bob served in the Army Reserves prior to working 40+ years in the automotive collision and paint industry and nearly 14 years working for Troy Beaumont Hospital. He enjoyed gardening, was a great cook and loved making biscotti and pignolata for his family during the holidays. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com