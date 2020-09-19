1/
Robert R. Tavi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert R. Tavi

Shelby Township - September 18, 2020. Age 77. Beloved brother of Joseph (Sharon), Linda (Dennis) Mikowski and the late Julius (Rose Marie). Proud and loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Carmela "Lena" (nee Undieme). He will be loved and remembered always by all who knew him.

Bob served in the Army Reserves prior to working 40+ years in the automotive collision and paint industry and nearly 14 years working for Troy Beaumont Hospital. He enjoyed gardening, was a great cook and loved making biscotti and pignolata for his family during the holidays. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons
54880 Van Dyke
Shelby Township, MI 48316
586-677-4000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 19, 2020
May we continue to honor and respect all the lessons we have learned; acting as living symbols of a loving spirit. You are in our prayers.
The Wujek-Calcaterra Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved