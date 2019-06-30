|
Robert R. Tewksbury
- - Robert passed away June 26, 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of Beverly. Loving father of Robert J. Tewksbury (Cheri), Kristine Kurnit, and Jane Tewksbury. Dear grandfather of Heather Hutchinson, Gregory Tewksbury, Jeff Tewksbury, and Amy Tewksbury Banks (Steve). Funeral Service Monday, 11am at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Family will receive friends Sunday (today) from 3-8pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to the Michigan or Gilda's Club.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 30, 2019