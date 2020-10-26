Robert Richard Stachurski
Warren - October 24, 2020, age 85. Beloved husband of the late Barbara (nee Thomas) Stachurski. Dearest father of Linda (the late Paul) McDonald, Deborah (John) Keech, Robert (Angela), Raymond (Christine), Edward (Sandra) and the late Donna (Ron) Carpenter and Dean Allen. Dear brother of Angie (Jerry) Willette. Also survived by many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, family, and friends. Visitation Wednesday 2-8 p.m. with a 6 p.m. Rosary at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 11470 Thirteen Mile Road (West of Hoover) Warren. Instate Thursday 9 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Blase Parish, 12151 15 Mile Road (East of Dodge Park Road) Sterling Heights. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com