Livonia - Robert Patrick "Bob" Rondeau, of Livonia, retired district manager for the Detroit Newspapers, entered eternal life on Monday morning, December 23, 2019. He was 85, and in declining health for 3 years.

Bob was born April 30, 1934, in Avoca, PA, to the late George and Helen (McAndrew) Rondeau. He married Carolyn S. (Leadbetter) on February 12, 1971, at St. Gerald Catholic Church, Farmington.

Surviving are his beloved wife of almost 49 years, Carolyn; four sons, Charles, John, Gerald (Kirsten) and Matthew; and nine grandchildren, Meghan, Miranda (fiancé Austin Lamb), Michel "Joe", Kealy, Abby, Ella, Marylou, Jack and Melanie. Sadly, Bob was preceded in death by siblings, Paul and George Rondeau, Clementine Herrick and Evelyn Dombrowski.

The Rondeau family will receive guests on Thursday, December 26th, from 2-8 pm, with a 7 pm rosary, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., (btw. 9-10 Mile Roads, just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200),

Bob's funeral mass will be celebrated Friday morning, December 27th, at 11:00 am (in state 10:30 am) St. Gerald Catholic Church, 21300 Farmington Rd., Farmington.

Interment is scheduled for Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the .



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019
