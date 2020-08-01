Robert Russell DuleyRochester Hills - Duley, Robert Russell, of Rochester Hills, MI beloved husband of Jeanne (nee Harrington) for 30 years. Loving father of his children with LeAnne (nee Dagenais) Duley; Susan (Paul) Morin (Rochester Hills) and John (Kim) Duley (Macomb Township).Loving grandfather of Anna Hannig (Brandis, Germany), Krysta Zoedek (Macomb), Marie Hannig (Brandis, Germany), Leon Hannig (Brandis, Germany), Rachael Morin (Rochester Hills), Nick Duley (White Lake), Alex Duley (White Lake) and Ben Morin (Rochester Hills).Dear brother of George (Jane) Duley (Franklin, NC), Wayne (Laraine) Duley (Wyandotte) and was predeceased by siblings Raymond (Arden) Duley (Hendersonville, NC) and William (Patricia) Duley (Carlsbad, CA).Proceeded in death by parents, Bessie Russell Duley and George Novell Duley, wife LeAnne Duley,Dear friend of Michaela Olfen, of Brandis, Germany, the Fridhelm Olfen family of Essen, Germany, Michael Harrington (Rochester Hills) and Sean Harrington (Waterford, MI) and Bill (Gloria) Troeger of Las Vegas, NV.Caring uncle of nieces Traci (Kevin) Carpenter, of Carlsbad, CA, Kelly Duley, of Vista CA., his nephews David Duley, of Vista, CA, Brad (Susan) Roy, of Missoula, MT, Scott (Alison) Duley of Wyandotte, MI and additional nieces and nephews in California and Florida. Also survived by his special great niece Terri Lynn (Greg) Alt of Woodhaven, MI.Mr. Duley was born in Wyandotte, MI in March 1944 during World War II. He was the fourth son in a family of five brothers. Bob enjoyed a close relationship with his mother, and his Aunt Lillian, and took gentle hands on care of both these special ladies during their final days in Florida.He volunteered with both construction and fundraising for Habitat for Humanity of Livingston County, MI, and in Durham, NC and most recently in Kettering OH. He was proud of being recognized for donating more than 2,000 hours of volunteer service to the City of Kettering OH Police Department as a driver and Speedwatch traffic officer. He enjoyed working during retirement as a supervisor for the U.S. Census Bureau, as a U.S. Postal Inspector, and as an elections inspector in Michigan, Ohio and North Carolina.Mr. Duley proudly served six years in the United States Army as a Captain, U.S. Army (Military Intelligence) in Vietnam, and as a Post Commander in Washington, D.C. A graduate of Lawrence University in Electrical Engineering, he was a District Manager in Business Services for Michigan Bell Telephone / Ameritech / AT&T in Detroit and New Jersey. During a company reorganization, he took a change from management to union employee status in order to earn the last months he needed to qualify for a pension. At the age of 56 he became an hourly employee, successfully completed pole climbing school despite high blood pressure, and learned to hang drop wires to homes and businesses, wire hard and fiber connections and install voice and data services.He will miss those he loved, especially his grandchildren, and will be missed by those who loved him.A Celebration of Life gathering for family and friends will be held at a later date. The family understands that friends and family at high risk for Covid-19 vulnerability may be unable to attend. Your good will and prayers are appreciated.Cremation has already taken place. Internment with full military honors will be at the VA National Cemetery in Holly, MI. at a later date that will be published in this paper.The family requests donations to HAVEN Women's Shelter, 801 Vanguard Dr., Pontiac, MI 48341 or to Alcoholics Anonymous District 20, PO Box 70963, Rochester Hills, MI 48307-0963.Checks may be marked "In Memory of Robert Duley".