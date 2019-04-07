Services
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 553-0120
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
View Map
Lying in State
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
West Bloomfield, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
Robert S. Goralczyk Sr. Obituary
Robert S. Goralczyk Sr.

Royal Oak - Age 93, passed away April 4, 2019. Robert was a proud WWII veteran with the United States Navy. He taught in Ferndale Public Schools for 39 years. He also coached football and was inducted into the MHFCA Hall of Fame. He was the beloved husband of the late Irene. Loving father of Deborah (Rocke) Grace and Robert Jr. (Deanna). Dear grandfather of Roxanne, Ava, Dore, Lindsey, Daniel, Lauren and Leah and great-grandfather of 8. Visitation Monday 2-8pm with a 7pm rosary service at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. In state Tuesday 10:30am until time of funeral mass 11am at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, West Bloomfield. www.mccabefuneralhome.com



