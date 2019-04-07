|
Robert S. Goralczyk Sr.
Royal Oak - Age 93, passed away April 4, 2019. Robert was a proud WWII veteran with the United States Navy. He taught in Ferndale Public Schools for 39 years. He also coached football and was inducted into the MHFCA Hall of Fame. He was the beloved husband of the late Irene. Loving father of Deborah (Rocke) Grace and Robert Jr. (Deanna). Dear grandfather of Roxanne, Ava, Dore, Lindsey, Daniel, Lauren and Leah and great-grandfather of 8. Visitation Monday 2-8pm with a 7pm rosary service at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. In state Tuesday 10:30am until time of funeral mass 11am at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, West Bloomfield. www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 7, 2019